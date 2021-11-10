SIU probe into medical schemes regulator almost complete
The CMS is a statutory body charged with overseeing the medical schemes industry and safeguarding its 8.9-million beneficiaries
10 November 2021 - 17:17
The Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU’s) probe into the medical schemes regulator is almost complete, Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) registrar Sipho Kabane told parliament on Wednesday.
The SIU began investigating the CMS and key personnel in July 2019, for alleged maladministration, corruption and unlawful conduct by its employees...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now