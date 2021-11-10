National / Health SIU probe into medical schemes regulator almost complete The CMS is a statutory body charged with overseeing the medical schemes industry and safeguarding its 8.9-million beneficiaries B L Premium

The Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU’s) probe into the medical schemes regulator is almost complete, Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) registrar Sipho Kabane told parliament on Wednesday.

The SIU began investigating the CMS and key personnel in July 2019, for alleged maladministration, corruption and unlawful conduct by its employees...