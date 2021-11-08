CULPABLE HOMICIDE
Doctors take a stand against low bar for culpable homicide charges
Medical Protection Society says doctors are increasingly worried about rise in criminal sanctions if a patient dies
08 November 2021 - 05:10
It is too easy to charge medical practitioners with culpable homicide if a patient dies, say doctors in nine professional organisations, which have written a letter to justice minister Ronald Lamola asking for a review of the law.
The letter is signed by the biggest state and private doctors’ societies and is being driven by the Medical Protection Society (MPS), a not-for-profit provider of legal advice and financial indemnity against medical complaints...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now