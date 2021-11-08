National / Health CULPABLE HOMICIDE Doctors take a stand against low bar for culpable homicide charges Medical Protection Society says doctors are increasingly worried about rise in criminal sanctions if a patient dies B L Premium

It is too easy to charge medical practitioners with culpable homicide if a patient dies, say doctors in nine professional organisations, which have written a letter to justice minister Ronald Lamola asking for a review of the law.

The letter is signed by the biggest state and private doctors’ societies and is being driven by the Medical Protection Society (MPS), a not-for-profit provider of legal advice and financial indemnity against medical complaints...