Race against time to vaccinate SA before fourth wave, Actuarial Society warns
If SA’s vaccination drive speeds up to reach levels seen in the UK, it could dramatically cut the death rate in the next wave
25 October 2021 - 17:39
SA is in a race against time to vaccinate as many people as possible ahead of the fourth wave of coronavirus infections, anticipated in December, the Actuarial Society of SA (Assa) warned on Monday.
As of October 24, 21.3-million Covid-19 shots had been administered in SA, but only 11.56-million adults, or 28.8% of the adult population were fully immunised. SA is offering the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the double-shot Pfizer jab...
