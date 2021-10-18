National / Health Medicines regulator shoots down Sputnik vaccine emergency-use bid SA still has 8-million infected with HIV B L Premium

SA’s medicines regulator has turned down Lamar Internationals’ emergency use authorisation application for Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, saying it is concerned the jab may increase the risk of men becoming infected with HIV.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said previous studies found vaccines containing the adenovirus type 5 vector (Ad5), which is included in Sputnik V, increased the risk of HIV acquisition. SA has the world’s highest HIV burden, with an estimated 8.2-million people living with the virus...