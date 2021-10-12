Discovery Vitality launches a tool to forecast ‘healthspan’
Calculator can forecast a person’s lifespan, and how many of these years will be spent in good health
12 October 2021 - 18:38
Health and life insurer Discovery has collaborated with research group Rand Europe to develop a new tool that tells users how much of their projected lifespan they can expect to live in good health and offer personalised suggestions of how to extend their good years. The aim is to prompt individuals to change their behaviour and become healthier, giving them greater quality of life and reducing healthcare claims.
“It has massive policy implications for retirement. When people are saving for retirement, they need to know how many healthy years they have,” said Discovery CEO and founder Adrian Gore...
