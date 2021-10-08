National / Health Covid-19 jabs protect Cape older adults People who were fully immunised against coronavirus were 4.3 times less likely to die from Covid-19 than the unvaccinated

Western Cape is considering raising the bar on its Covid-19 vaccination target for older adults, saying there is such compelling evidence that the shots offer protection from severe illness and death that it would like to ensure 85% of people aged 50 and above are fully immunised ahead of the anticipated surge in cases in December. Its current target is to reach 70% of this age group by then.

Analysis of 58 000 public sector Covid-19 cases over a 12-week period during Western Cape’s third wave of coronavirus cases found people aged 50 or older were 7.5 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than people aged between 20 and 49, said Western Cape head of health Keith Cloete...