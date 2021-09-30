Six more health officials put on precautionary suspension
The new suspensions brings the total number of health department staff that will be out of circulation to seven
30 September 2021 - 15:15
Six health department officials implicated in the Special Investigation Unit’s (SIU) investigation into the Digital Vibes scandal are to be placed on precautionary suspension, health minister Joe Phaahla announced on Thursday morning.
It brings the total number of health department staff that will be out of circulation to seven as director-general Sandile Buthelezi was placed on precautionary suspension on Sunday..
