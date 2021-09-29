National / Health Government plans weekend vaccination drives to shore up numbers The first in a series of ‘Vuma Vaccination Weekends’ starts on Friday, enabling people to get immunised against Covid-19 outside working hours

Faced with flagging demand for Covid-19 shots, the government is planning a series of weekend vaccination drives that aim to make it easier for people to get vaccinated outside working hours.

SA has administered more than 17.1 million doses, but the daily rate is falling far short of the government’s target of 300,000. Vaccination rates are particularly low at weekends, as many sites operate only between Monday and Friday...