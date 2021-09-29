National / Health France shares its experience on Covid- 19 vaccine mandate with SA Meanwhile, SA’s daily rate of vaccinations has again dropped to record lows B L Premium

The French ambassador says SA should consider a vaccine mandate, after such a move led to a successful rollout in France and its economy opening up, despite hesitancy and a slow uptake in that country just six months ago.

“We had to do it, it was a temporary measure that was in the national interest. It got the economy opened and is eased the pressure on healthcare. France is a different place today, we are coming out of the Covid-19 health pandemic. It is a new day,” France’s ambassador to SA, Aurélien Lechevallier, said in an exclusive interview with Business Day this week...