France shares its experience on Covid- 19 vaccine mandate with SA
Meanwhile, SA’s daily rate of vaccinations has again dropped to record lows
29 September 2021 - 10:03
UPDATED 29 September 2021 - 11:31
The French ambassador says SA should consider a vaccine mandate, after such a move led to a successful rollout in France and its economy opening up, despite hesitancy and a slow uptake in that country just six months ago.
“We had to do it, it was a temporary measure that was in the national interest. It got the economy opened and is eased the pressure on healthcare. France is a different place today, we are coming out of the Covid-19 health pandemic. It is a new day,” France’s ambassador to SA, Aurélien Lechevallier, said in an exclusive interview with Business Day this week...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now