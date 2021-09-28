National / Health

UK to consider SA’s scientific submissions amid battle to get off red list

SA’s continued presence on the UK's travel ‘red list’ has sparked controversy as infection rates slow in SA

28 September 2021 - 08:46 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/ALEKSTAURUS
Picture: 123RF/ALEKSTAURUS

The UK government has agreed to consider scientific input from SA regarding the state of Covid-19 in the country for its next travel review, which is due within two weeks, the department of health said on Monday.

Scientific experts from the UK and SA had met to discuss the latest trends concerning Covid-19, which comes amid controversy about why travel to and from SA is still labelled high risk, even as infection rates slow.

Some critics have pointed to an easing of restrictions on countries with less robust scientific surveillance of the novel coronavirus, while SA officially exited its third wave on Monday.

Discussions included testing strategies, and the prevalence and risk posed to SA’s vaccination programme by “variants of concern”, the department said in a statement.

“The insights provided will feed into the next review of UK border measures, which is due to take place within the next fortnight.”

The UK high commission said earlier in September that it remained “concerned about the continued presence of Beta given its potential ability to circumvent vaccines”.

Beta is a variant of the coronavirus first identified in SA.

The UK has adopted a traffic light system, or red, amber, green, to denote various risk levels. From October 4, it is moving to a system of a single red list of countries and simplified travel measures for arrivals from the rest of the world.

SA’s red-list status means that travellers returning to the UK from SA must spend 10 days in quarantine at a cost of more than £2,000 (R40,500), while those without citizenship or residency are barred outright.

“The UK expressed its willingness to take forward discussions with the SA government on this matter,” the department said on Monday.

“The UK and SA governments both support and recognise the importance of vaccination as a way out of the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said.

With Katharine Child

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Red list ruling riles hotels

Time is running out for year-end influx of tourists from the UK
Business
2 days ago

Tourism sees red over state inaction

Get SA off UK’s red list and open the gate to visitors, Cyril is urged
Business
2 days ago

DEON GOUWS: The case for vaccine passports

The way Covid passports have been embraced in France says a lot about a country that chose ‘Liberty, Equality, Fraternity’ as national motto
Opinion
1 week ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Mandatory shots a problem but unvaccinated poor spells crisis

Getting people in rural areas vaccinated is a far more daunting issue than forcing it on urbanites
Opinion
1 week ago

Is SA’s tourism ‘recovery plan’ another pie-in-the-sky promise?

SA’s tourism sector has been devastated by the pandemic. The government has a new plan for recovery. But it’s thin on detail, and operators — based ...
Features
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Treasury downplays key official’s exit
National
2.
Refineries shun new fuel specs without cost ...
National
3.
End of third wave boosts case to relax ...
National / Health
4.
Use existing vaccine passports, travel industry ...
National
5.
Ramaphosa optimistic despite ANC’s ‘mistakes and ...
National

Related Articles

SA scientists dispute UK’s red list claims

National / Health

Slump in jab rates threatens state target

National

UK red listing blow to SA tourism could cause lasting damage

National

SA medicines regulator accused of blocking Sputnik vaccine

National / Health

Sinovac’s partner says talks are under way to set up SA vaccine production ...

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.