Smokers ‘significantly’ more likely to die from Covid-19
Smokers are also 80% more likely to be admitted to hospital when infected with coronavirus, UK study finds
Smokers are more likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid-19 and more likely to die from the disease, according to research published on Tuesday in the peer review journal Thorax.
The UK study pooled observational and genetic data on smoking, and contradicts research early in the pandemic that indicated smoking might offer protection against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19...
