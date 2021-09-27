SA has exited the third coronavirus wave, NICD confirms

SA has officially exited its third wave of coronavirus infections, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The national seven-day moving average of new daily recorded cases, the test positivity rate and the testing rate were all falling, with sustained decreases reported in all provinces, the NICD said in a statement issued on Sunday night.

“Nationally we have exited the third wave according to the current definition,” it said.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit SA harder than any other African country, with more than 2.9-million recorded cases and more than 87,000 registered deaths from Covid-19, with local experts estimating the true mortality at about three times this figure.

SA’s seven-day moving average of new daily recorded cases stood at 2,045 on Sunday, almost a tenth of the peak in early July, while the test positivity rate stood at 5%, down from more than 30% at the peak of the third wave. Similarly, the daily number of tests had fallen from a peak of more than 75,000 to 19,160, according to the NICD. The NICD monitors the seven-day moving average of new cases as testing rates and reported case numbers drop sharply over weekends and public holidays.

The NICD reported 967 new cases and 51 deaths were registered on Sunday.

Most new cases reported on Sunday were from KwaZulu-Natal (28%), followed by Eastern Cape (17%), Western Cape accounted for 12% and Free State 10%. Gauteng, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 8%; while Mpumalanga accounted for 7% and Limpopo 1% of the cases.

