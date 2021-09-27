Medicines looted in July riots yet to be recovered
There are fears the looted medications may have entered the so called ‘grey market’
27 September 2021 - 17:36
Millions of rand worth of medicines looted from private sector pharmacies during the July riots have yet to be recovered, according to SA’s key industry association for independent pharmacies.
The violence and looting that swept through KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng in the wake of former president Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment on July 8 affected 87 independent pharmacies and dozens more operated by corporate chains. Dispensaries were stripped of medicines, household and medical items were stolen from shelves, and extensive damage was wrought to infrastructure...
