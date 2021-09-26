SA-born billionaire to plough money into local vaccine manufacturing
26 September 2021 - 22:29
SA-born philanthropist, doctor and cancer drug inventor Patrick Soon-Shiong is investing about R3bn in SA and sharing three decades worth of oncology and immune research expertise with local research institutions to create high-level cancer and Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing capabilities in SA.
Soon-Shiong will partner with the universities of Cape Town, Stellenbosch, KwaZulu-Natal and Wits, the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. ..
