SA-born billionaire to plough money into local vaccine manufacturing

SA-born philanthropist, doctor and cancer drug inventor Patrick Soon-Shiong is investing about R3bn in SA and sharing three decades worth of oncology and immune research expertise with local research institutions to create high-level cancer and Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing capabilities in SA.

Soon-Shiong will partner with the universities of Cape Town, Stellenbosch, KwaZulu-Natal and Wits, the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. ..