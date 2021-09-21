National / Health SA scientists challenge UK basis for travel Red List UK High Commission cites concerns about Beta variant of Covid-19 that has since been all but replaced by Delta in SA B L Premium

Scientists in SA have challenged the UK’s representatives in the country for using inaccurate claims about the prevalence of a Covid-19 variant in the country that can “circumvent” vaccines as justification for keeping SA on its Red List of countries.

The UK drew criticism from the government and tourism bodies after its decision on Friday to keep SA on the list, dealing another blow to a sector that was one of the country's success stories before the outbreak of the pandemic. The UK’s stance runs counter to much of the rest of the world, with countries including the US, Germany and Mauritius opening or planning to open their borders to vaccinated travellers from SA...