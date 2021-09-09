National / Health Sinovac set to launch phase 3 trial of Covid-19 vaccine in children in SA China has administered about 60-million doses to 40-million children, and has found it to be very safe, the trial’s principal co-ordinator for SA Sanet Aspinall says B L Premium

Scientists are poised to launch a phase 3 paediatric clinical trial of Chinese manufacturer Sinovac Biotech’s coronavirus vaccine in SA, as part of an international study that aims to evaluate the efficacy of two doses of the Coronavac shot. The research is an important step towards obtaining regulatory approval for paediatric use of the vaccine.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority has so far only granted Coronavac emergency use authorisation for adults aged between 18 and 59 years. The jab is, however, authorised in China for children as young as three years...