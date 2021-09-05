Health department supports mandatory vaccinations for some industries
The health department wants mandatory vaccination in certain industries. But while jabbing was important, acting director-general Nicholas Crisp said forcing vaccination by law was the wrong approach.
Crisp made these comments during a televised debate Newzroom Afrika aired on Sunday that included deputy justice minister John Jeffrey, Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach and public health lawyer Safura Abdool Carrim...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.