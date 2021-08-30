National / Health Fast-spreading new Covid-19 variant found in SA and abroad A new study has found that the mutation rate of the lineage ‘is nearly twice as fast as the current global mutation rate of the other variants’

“The constellations of mutations worry us.” These aren’t the words one wants to hear from SA’s foremost genome fundi, who is keeping tabs on coronavirus variants worldwide. But Prof Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (Krisp) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), has sounded the alarm on what’s being called C.1.2 which has been detected in SA and elsewhere.

So what do we know so far? A preprint study, awaiting peer review, suggests the new variant could spread more quickly than its predecessors and be more adept at evading vaccines. It also looks the most different from the original strain than any variant so far. In other words, there is no other variant of concern or variant of interest that has, as the scientists put it, “mutated as substantially”. ..