National / Health Cannabis use a threat to adolescents' mental health, says department Teenagers are at risk of 'arrested psychosocial development' that could lead to to other medical consequences, health department's deputy director-general says

Adolescents are at greater risk of mental health issues arising from using cannabis, and this could increase with the legalisation of cannabis for private use, the Department of Health said.

In September 2018 the Constitutional Court ruled that the private use of cannabis by adults was not unlawful and gave parliament 24 months to process legislation which would decriminalise it...