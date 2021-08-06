SA trial shows J&J vaccine is effective against Delta strain
Sisonke study involving 480,000 health workers provides the first large-scale evidence that the J&J vaccine is effective against the dominant variant
06 August 2021 - 11:57
Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine helps prevent severe disease among those infected with the Delta variant, according to a trial involving almost 480,000 health workers in SA.
The study, known as Sisonke, provides the first large-scale evidence that the J&J vaccine is effective against this dominant variant, according to trial co-lead Glenda Gray. It’s probably more protective against Delta than it was with the earlier Beta strain, she said in a presentation Friday. ..
