National / Health SA trial shows J&J vaccine is effective against Delta strain Sisonke study involving 480,000 health workers provides the first large-scale evidence that the J&J vaccine is effective against the dominant variant

Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine helps prevent severe disease among those infected with the Delta variant, according to a trial involving almost 480,000 health workers in SA.

The study, known as Sisonke, provides the first large-scale evidence that the J&J vaccine is effective against this dominant variant, according to trial co-lead Glenda Gray. It’s probably more protective against Delta than it was with the earlier Beta strain, she said in a presentation Friday. ..