Early Western Cape data shows Covid-19 shots are protecting the elderly
05 August 2021 - 17:52
Just two weeks after their first Pfizer coronavirus shot, people over the age of 60 are already benefiting from the protective effect of the jab and are less likely to be admitted to hospital or die from Covid-19 than their unvaccinated peers, according to preliminary data from the Western Cape health department.
The findings are consistent with trends seen in other countries that have rolled out the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots spaced several weeks apart to provide optimal protection. SA provides a second shot six weeks after the first...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now