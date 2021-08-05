National / Health Early Western Cape data shows Covid-19 shots are protecting the elderly BL PREMIUM

Just two weeks after their first Pfizer coronavirus shot, people over the age of 60 are already benefiting from the protective effect of the jab and are less likely to be admitted to hospital or die from Covid-19 than their unvaccinated peers, according to preliminary data from the Western Cape health department.

The findings are consistent with trends seen in other countries that have rolled out the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots spaced several weeks apart to provide optimal protection. SA provides a second shot six weeks after the first...