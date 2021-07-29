National / Health Workplace sites given permission to offer vaccines to employees of all ages The policy shift comes as the public and private sectors ramp up capacity in anticipation of greater vaccine supplies in August and September BL PREMIUM

The health department has opened coronavirus vaccination at approved workplace sites to all employees over the age of 18, scrapping restrictions that have until now limited the jabs to the age groups eligible in the national rollout.

The development helps simplify the government’s increasingly complex inoculation programme, which began on May 17 with people 60 years and older and then rapidly expanded to include a growing list of essential worker categories and workplace sites while progressively opening up to younger age groups. Shots are currently being offered to people aged 35 years and older, and from September 1 eligibility will expand to anyone aged 18 years and above...