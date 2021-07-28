National / Health EXCLUSIVE: US donation of almost 5.7-million Pfizer shots en route to SA The donation will provide a significant boost to SA’s immunisation programme — as of Tuesday evening, only 2.58-million people had been fully immunised BL PREMIUM

The US government will begin shipping a donation of 5.66-million Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines to SA on Wednesday, with the first consignment expected to land on Saturday, a senior US government official has told Business Day.

The donation will provide a significant boost to SA’s immunisation programme, which after a series of delays got off to a slower than anticipated start in mid-May due to supply constraints. As of Tuesday evening, a total of 6.8-million vaccine doses had been administered, but only 2.58-million people were fully immunised with either the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the double-shot Pfizer jab...