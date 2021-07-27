National / Health NHI bill ‘silent about transformation’ in black pharma BL PREMIUM

The National Health Insurance (NHI) bill has failed to tackle transformation in the pharmaceutical sector, an industry association for black-owned pharmaceutical businesses told parliament on Tuesday.

Parliament is currently processing the bill, the first piece of enabling legislation for its ambition to implement universal health coverage, which aims to ensure that everyone is provided with health services that are free at the point of delivery...