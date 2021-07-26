Aspen releases first batch of J&J vaccines in boost to inoculation drive
Johnson & Johnson shots with active ingredients from Europe ar to supply SA, AU and EU
26 July 2021 - 10:21
UPDATED 26 July 2021 - 18:57
SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer, Aspen Pharmacare, began supplying the government with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) coronavirus vaccines on Monday, dispatching 1.49-million doses to the department of health in a major boost to the country’s serially delayed inoculation drive.
The government has so far received only 1.5-million of the 31-million doses it ordered from J&J, hobbling its original plans to provide the single-shot vaccine to rural areas and harder-to-reach communities when it launched its mass vaccination programme in May. The government has to date largely relied on limited supplies of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which requires two shots...
