Pfizer deal to make jabs in SA ‘a stepping stone to bigger things’
Biovac becomes the first African country to manufacture mRNA Covid-19 vaccines in a deal Ramaphosa says will contribute to the continent’s health security
21 July 2021 - 16:26
UPDATED 21 July 2021 - 23:28
State-backed vaccine distributor Biovac Institute has reached an agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech to help manufacture 100-million doses of its mRNA Covid-19 vaccine a year for African countries.
It will be the first company in Africa to be involved in the production of an mRNA-based vaccine and joins a global network of more than 20 contractors involved in production of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now