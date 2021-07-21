National / Health Pfizer deal to make jabs in SA ‘a stepping stone to bigger things’ Biovac becomes the first African country to manufacture mRNA Covid-19 vaccines in a deal Ramaphosa says will contribute to the continent’s health security BL PREMIUM

State-backed vaccine distributor Biovac Institute has reached an agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech to help manufacture 100-million doses of its mRNA Covid-19 vaccine a year for African countries.

It will be the first company in Africa to be involved in the production of an mRNA-based vaccine and joins a global network of more than 20 contractors involved in production of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot...