Biovac clinches deal with Pfizer-BioNTech to help make Covid-19 vaccines for Africa
Biovac will receive the drug substance from facilities in Europe, and will formulate, fill and finish the vaccine at its site in Cape Town
21 July 2021 - 16:26
The Biovac Institute, the state-backed vaccine distributor, has reached an agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech to help manufacture their mRNA Covid-19 vaccine for African countries, they announced on Wednesday.
It will be the first entity to do so in Africa, joining a network of more than 20 companies around the world involved in production of the shot, branded Comirnaty...
