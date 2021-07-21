National / Health

Biovac clinches deal with Pfizer-BioNTech to help make Covid-19 vaccines for Africa

Biovac will receive the drug substance from facilities in Europe, and will formulate, fill and finish the vaccine at its site in Cape Town

21 July 2021 - 16:26 Tamar Kahn

The Biovac Institute, the state-backed vaccine distributor, has reached an agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech to help manufacture their mRNA Covid-19 vaccine for African countries, they announced on Wednesday.

It will be the first entity to do so in Africa, joining a network of more than 20 companies around the world involved in production of the shot, branded Comirnaty...

