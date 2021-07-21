National / Health Biovac clinches deal with Pfizer-BioNTech to help make Covid-19 vaccines for Africa Biovac will receive the drug substance from facilities in Europe, and will formulate, fill and finish the vaccine at its site in Cape Town BL PREMIUM

The Biovac Institute, the state-backed vaccine distributor, has reached an agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech to help manufacture their mRNA Covid-19 vaccine for African countries, they announced on Wednesday.

It will be the first entity to do so in Africa, joining a network of more than 20 companies around the world involved in production of the shot, branded Comirnaty...