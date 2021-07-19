National / Health State confident it will reach 250,000 jabs a day as calm returns Achieving target is vital to inoculating 40-million people, or two-thirds of the population, by the end of March BL PREMIUM

The government expects to reach a daily coronavirus vaccination target of 250,000 doses a day by the end of the week, as inoculation resumes in areas affected by last week’s unrest and the pace picks up in the rest of SA. Accelerating the vaccination programme has assumed new urgency as SA grapples a third surge in infections and is vital if the government is to achieve its goal of inoculating more than 40-million adults, or two thirds of the population, by March.

Daily Covid-19 vaccinations peaked at 191,000 a day on July 9 but dropped as low as 137,421 on Tuesday as looting and violence derailed the programme in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng. Vaccine administration came to a virtual standstill in KwaZulu-Natal, dashing hope that SA would reach the 250,000-a-day target last week...