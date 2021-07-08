News Leader
WATCH: Study finds booze bans linked to drop in unnatural deaths
08 July 2021 - 07:50
SA’s Covid-19 alcohol sales restrictions have been associated with a significant drop in weekly deaths from non-natural causes, according to a study compiled by the Medical Research Council and University of Cape Town (UCT).
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Tom Moultrie, the paper’s lead author and director of UCT’s Centre for Actuarial Research.
