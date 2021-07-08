National / Health

WATCH: Study finds booze bans linked to drop in unnatural deaths

UCT’s Centre for Actuarial Research’s lead author and director, Tom Moultrie, talks to Business Day TV about the benefits of the alcohol ban

08 July 2021 - 07:50 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/STOCKFOTOCZ

SA’s Covid-19 alcohol sales restrictions have been associated with a significant drop in weekly deaths from non-natural causes, according to a study compiled by the Medical Research Council and University of Cape Town (UCT).

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Tom Moultrie,  the paper’s lead author and director of UCT’s Centre for Actuarial Research.

UCT’s Centre for Actuarial Research’s lead author and director, Tom Moultrie, talks to Business Day TV about the benefits of the alcohol ban

