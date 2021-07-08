Clear data vaccines are protecting healthcare workers from Covid-19, Western Cape says
The province has inoculated 67% of its 34,400 employees so far, and recorded 320 breakthrough infections among these personnel — a rate of 1.4%
08 July 2021 - 17:10
Strong evidence is emerging in the Western Cape of the protection offered by Covid-19 vaccines, as far fewer cases are being registered among healthcare workers in the current surge in infections than in previous waves.
Healthcare workers were the first group to be offered shots in the government’s phased vaccine rollout, which began in February...
