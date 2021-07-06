National / Health Vaccine queue jumping for sake of the economy, says official Pragmatism trumps equity in certain travel categories BL PREMIUM

A senior health department official has defended its decision to enable special categories of people to apply for the Covid-19 vaccination ahead of schedule, saying it is aimed at assisting those who need to travel overseas for non-leisure reasons.

“The rationale is an economic one, for people who need to travel for work or study,” said Nicholas Crisp, the health department’s deputy director-general for National Health Insurance...