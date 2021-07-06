National / Health Health officials defend decision to let special groups jump Covid-19 vaccine queue But the Health Justice Initiative says the most ‘shameful thing is they are making allowances for premiers, MECs and a few students but not for a 30-year-old with HIV or cancer’ BL PREMIUM

The health department has defended its decision to enable special categories of people who do not meet the current criteria for receiving a coronavirus vaccine to apply for a shot, saying it is aimed at assisting individuals who need to travel overseas for nonleisure reasons.

“The rationale is an economic one, for people who need to travel for work or study,” said the health department’s deputy director general for National Health Insurance Nicholas Crisp...