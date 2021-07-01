Medicines regulator close to deciding on Sinovac Covid-19 shot
While the state has already ordered millions of doses from Pfizer and J&J, it has not closed the door on negotiations with other players
01 July 2021 - 15:15
SA’s medicine regulator expects to make a decision on Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine within a matter of days, it said on Thursday.
Clearance from the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) is vital, as the health department has indicated it will only enter into new negotiations with vaccine manufacturers if their products have been approved. While the government has already ordered millions of doses from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson for its national inoculation programme, it has not closed the door on negotiations with other players...
