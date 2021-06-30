US to donate one-million Pfizer jabs to SA

The US is to donate one-million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to SA, which are expected to arrive in SA within the next few weeks, according to a senior US diplomat.

The bilateral donation is part of the 500-million doses the US previously announced it would purchase from Pfizer to donate to other countries, primarily through the international vaccine financing agency, Covax, and the African Union. President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that US President Joe Biden had agreed to provide SA with some of the doses set aside for donation, after they met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in the UK, recently.

“SA is one of the few countries we have identified for a bilateral donation. Getting as many shots in arms as quickly as possible to save SA lives is a priority. The situation here right now is particularly difficult,” said US Charge d’Affaires to SA Todd Haskell.

“More people have died of Covid-19 [in the US] than in all of World War 2. It’s been a tragedy. For now, we have a bit of a handle on it, the numbers are dramatically down, and the Biden administration is taking a leadership role ... with financing assistance and donating vaccines,” said Haskell.

The US has provided $54m in Covid-19 assistance to SA since the pandemic began. These funds have boosted supplies of personal protective equipment, ventilators and oxygen, and supported SA’s coronavirus vaccine rollout. The US has also provided technical support.

The vast majority of SA’s population is currently unvaccinated due to a series of delays that saw the national rollout only begin in mid-May. It was launched with severely constrained supplies while US regulators assessed the safety of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, leaving the government with only limited volumes of Pfizer shots on hand.

SA is currently in the grip of a third wave of Covid-19 infections that has stretched hospital services to their limit in Gauteng. Infections have surged as the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant rapidly displaces older and less contagious lineages, including Beta, which until very recently dominated transmission in SA.