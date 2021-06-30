National / Health Aspen to get R10bn debt financing package to boost vaccine production World Bank-led consortium deal to support manufacturing in Africa BL PREMIUM

SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer Aspen Pharmacare is to receive a €600m (R10.1bn) long-term debt financing package from a consortium of development financiers led by the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) to support the development of vaccine manufacturing capacity in Africa.

It is the first financing deal announced by the partnership, which was launched during French President Emanuel Macron’s visit to SA in May. The partnership includes the IFC, the French Development institution Proparco, the German Development institution (DEG), and the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). It is the largest health-care investment led by the IFC to date, and includes €200m from the IFC’s own account, €156m from Proparco, €144m to be arranged by DEG, and €100m from DFC...