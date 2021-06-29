National / Health Delta now dominant coronavirus strain in Gauteng, NICD says The Delta variant is 97% more transmissible than the original SARS-CoV-2 lineage, but vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe disease caused by infection with the strain BL PREMIUM

New coronavirus infections in Gauteng are now dominated by the more easily transmitted Delta variant first identified in India, according to analysis released by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Tuesday.

Data provided to Business Day by the NICD shows how Delta has rapidly displaced other variants, including Beta, which was first detected in SA late in 2020 and quickly came to dominate local transmission. The data comes from genomic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 samples...