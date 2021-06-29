Delta now dominant coronavirus strain in Gauteng, NICD says
The Delta variant is 97% more transmissible than the original SARS-CoV-2 lineage, but vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe disease caused by infection with the strain
29 June 2021 - 16:07
New coronavirus infections in Gauteng are now dominated by the more easily transmitted Delta variant first identified in India, according to analysis released by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Tuesday.
Data provided to Business Day by the NICD shows how Delta has rapidly displaced other variants, including Beta, which was first detected in SA late in 2020 and quickly came to dominate local transmission. The data comes from genomic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 samples...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now