Low antibody count may help explain Gauteng’s coronavirus surge
Blood donor survey may shed light on third wave as the province bears the brunt
28 June 2021 - 19:50
Relatively low levels of coronavirus antibodies among adults in Gauteng compared with other provinces may partly explain why infections have spread so fast in the region, researchers say.
Gauteng is bearing the brunt of SA’s surge in coronavirus infections, accounting for more than 65% of the 15,036 new cases registered in SA on June 27...
