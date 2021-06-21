Covid-19 fatalities in SA climb to 58‚702 as 112 more die
Most new cases recorded in Gauteng, followed by the Western Cape
21 June 2021 - 07:33
The total number of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases is 1‚823‚319, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said.
A further 112 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported‚ bringing the total Covid-19 fatalities to 58‚702.
The NICD said most new cases (8‚640) were from Gauteng (66%)‚ followed by the Western Cape (9%).
The North West accounted for 6%; KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga for 4% each; Eastern Cape‚ Free State and Limpopo for 3% each; and the Northern Cape accounted for 2% of Sunday’s cases.
The NICD said a further 611 hospital admissions were reported in the 24 hours‚ bringing the total to 9‚344.
Of the hospital admissions‚ 6‚208 were in private hospitals.
TimesLive
