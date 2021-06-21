National / Health

Covid-19 fatalities in SA climb to 58‚702 as 112 more die

Most new cases recorded in Gauteng, followed by the Western Cape

21 June 2021 - 07:33 Staff Reporter
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

The total number of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases is 1‚823‚319, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said.

A further 112 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported‚ bringing the total Covid-19 fatalities to 58‚702.

The NICD said most new cases (8‚640) were from Gauteng (66%)‚ followed by the Western Cape (9%).

The North West accounted for 6%; KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga for 4% each; Eastern Cape‚ Free State and Limpopo for 3% each; and the Northern Cape accounted for 2% of Sunday’s cases.

The NICD said a further 611 hospital admissions were reported in the 24 hours‚ bringing the total to 9‚344.

Of the hospital admissions‚ 6‚208 were in private hospitals.

TimesLive

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo in self-quarantine after contracting Covid-19

Gauteng’s health department reports 8‚403 new infections, bringing cumulative total to 545‚262 cases
National
13 hours ago

Western Cape to push for its own vaccines, says premier Alan Winde

The province has set aside more than R2bn for procurement, but needs government and regulatory approval
National
3 days ago

Ramaphosa resists outright alcohol ban as he moves SA back to level 3 of the lockdown

Curfew will start an hour earlier while the number of people allowed to gather has been curtailed amid a surge in cases that will see Gauteng surpass ...
National
5 days ago

Vaccine output to be ramped up after huge loss, Ramaphosa says

Replacements needed after FDA ordered destruction of millions of doses due to contamination at J&J Baltimore plant
National
1 week ago
