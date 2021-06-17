National / Health Vaccination of teachers to be fast-tracked, says health official Almost half a million people to be targeted in a major step to stabilise education BL PREMIUM

In one of the major steps to stabilise education for millions of children amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the government is proceeding at a brisk pace with plans to vaccinate teachers.

Vaccinations of those in the education sector will commence next week with all teachers at public and private schools as well as administrative and support staff getting jabs regardless of their age...