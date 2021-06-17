National / Health Covid-19 vaccination of teachers being fast-tracked, health official says Close to 500,000 people in the sector will be vaccinated over 10 days at dedicated sites that have already been identified BL PREMIUM

The government is proceeding at a brisk pace with its plans to vaccinate teachers and, later, security personnel, as announced earlier this week by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Details of the plan were outlined by department of health technical adviser Dr Aquina Thulare, at a meeting of parliament’s health portfolio committee on Thursday, which was also addressed by acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane. She was appointed to fill in for health minister Zweli Mkhize while he is on special leave, pending the outcome of an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit into an irregular communications contract...