Proposed mRNA Covid-19 vaccine trial stalls over indemnity risk
09 June 2021 - 19:42
Top vaccine researchers have asked the government to step in and take on the indemnity risk for an international clinical trial that aims to determine the efficacy of Moderna’s mRNA coronavirus vaccine against strains circulating in Africa, as well as in people living with HIV.
A $130m (R1.77bn) trial funded by the US National Institutes of Health is ready to launch in eight African countries, including SA, but has stalled because the two companies that manufacture mRNA vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer, are unwilling to provide their shots, according to a report published in Science Magazine at the weekend...
