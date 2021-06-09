National / Health Mkhize stepping aside is in national interest, says ANC leadership Party’s top leaders make clear it is in the national interest for health minister to bow to public pressure BL PREMIUM

The ANC’s top leaders convinced health minister Zweli Mkhize to step aside temporarily pending an investigation into a communications contract handed to associates of his, arguing that this is necessary to defend the credibility of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reform agenda.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is probing a R150m contract awarded to Digital Vibes, a recently obscure outfit headed by his former personal assistant and former secretary...