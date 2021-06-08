BREAKING NEWS: Cyril Ramaphosa puts Zweli Mkhize on special leave
Ramaphosa says this will enable the health minister to attend to claims and investigations into the contracts awarded to Digital Vibes
08 June 2021 - 15:48
President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed health minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave, he announced on Tuesday afternoon.
The minister has faced growing political pressure to step down over his alleged role in the awarding of a R150m communications contract to an obscure company called Digital Vibes, spearheaded by two of his aides. Earlier in the day, Mkhize had told reporters that he had offered to go on special leave pending the outcome of a probe into the matter by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)...
