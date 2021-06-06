Unfrozen vaccines set the clock ticking for teachers
Johnson & Johnson shots have not been dispatched due to a delay in the Food & Drug Administration’s concerns over manufacturing
06 June 2021 - 20:38
The government’s plan to vaccinate almost half-a-million teachers with the coronavirus shot of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) by end-June hangs in the balance as it awaits a decision by US authorities whether to lift its hold on the jabs.
It emerged on Friday that J&J had offered SA an additional consignment of 480,000 shots apart from the 31-million doses it had already secured and that the government had hoped to receive at the weekend and start administering to teachers on Wednesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now