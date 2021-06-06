National / Health Unfrozen vaccines set the clock ticking for teachers Johnson & Johnson shots have not been dispatched due to a delay in the Food & Drug Administration’s concerns over manufacturing BL PREMIUM

The government’s plan to vaccinate almost half-a-million teachers with the coronavirus shot of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) by end-June hangs in the balance as it awaits a decision by US authorities whether to lift its hold on the jabs.

It emerged on Friday that J&J had offered SA an additional consignment of 480,000 shots apart from the 31-million doses it had already secured and that the government had hoped to receive at the weekend and start administering to teachers on Wednesday...