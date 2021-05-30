Africa needs more than money in fight against pandemics, says Aspen CEO
Stephen Saad says sharing of technology is paramount if African drug manufacturers are to lessen their dependence on global manufacturers
30 May 2021 - 18:35
Aspen CEO Stephen Saad says African drug manufacturers need a strong commitment from their multinational counterparts to share technology if they are to bolster the production of vaccines.
For Africa to make its own vaccines, both for Covid-19, future pandemics and for existing vaccination programmes, Saad said it needed more than money. ..
