DIGITAL VIBES
Investigators find wasteful expenditure of R37m in ‘irregular’ health ministry contract
The contract awarded to a company run by the health minister’s former staff contravened the Public Finance Management Act, a forensic investigation has found
26 May 2021 - 09:53
UPDATED 26 May 2021 - 23:18
A R150m contract the health department awarded to an obscure communications company run by health minister Zweli Mkhize’s former staff members was irregularly awarded and contravened the Public Finance Management Act, an investigation has found.
The health department awarded the contract to Digital Vibes in 2019 for work on National Health Insurance and then extended it to include work on the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Key players in Digital Vibes were Mkhize’s former personal assistant, Tahera Mather, and his former secretary, Naadhira Mitha...
