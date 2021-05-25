National / Health The electronic vaccine data system is holding up, says senior official While there have been problems with the EVDS, including scheduling glitches, the system is working and the number of sites is expanding BL PREMIUM

A senior health official, on Tuesday, dismissed claims that professional services firm Deloitte has been brought on board to fix software problems with the government’s coronavirus vaccine registration system.

Health department director-general for National Health Insurance, Nicholas Crisp, said the system is holding up despite intermittent hitches. The department’s work on the electronic vaccine data system (EVDS) has been assisted from the outset by NGO Right to Care, which has been supported by Deloitte...