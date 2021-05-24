Close Covid-19 vaccine gap between poor and wealthy nations, Cyril Ramaphosa tells WHO
the president says this is not only a moral imperative, an effective and comprehensive global vaccination is vital to ending the pandemic
24 May 2021 - 13:21
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on global leaders to close the gap that has allowed millions of people in wealthier nations to get Covid-19 vaccines, while billions of people in poorer countries remain vulnerable to infection and death.
“We all need to work together to correct this. This is not only a moral imperative, an effective and comprehensive global vaccination is vital to ending the pandemic,” Ramaphosa said in his virtual address to the 74th World Health Assembly on Monday. ..
