Close Covid-19 vaccine gap between poor and wealthy nations, Cyril Ramaphosa tells WHO the president says this is not only a moral imperative, an effective and comprehensive global vaccination is vital to ending the pandemic

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on global leaders to close the gap that has allowed millions of people in wealthier nations to get Covid-19 vaccines, while billions of people in poorer countries remain vulnerable to infection and death.

“We all need to work together to correct this. This is not only a moral imperative, an effective and comprehensive global vaccination is vital to ending the pandemic,” Ramaphosa said in his virtual address to the 74th World Health Assembly on Monday. ..