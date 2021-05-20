Third wave could hit Western Cape in two weeks as infections rise
Slow pace of SA’s vaccine rollout, dominance of new and transmissible variant and onset of winter could combine to deadly effect
20 May 2021 - 14:55
The Western Cape is bracing for a third wave of Covid-19 infections to hit the province in two to three weeks time if the upward trajectory of daily new cases continues.
“We are experiencing resurgence, but not a third wave yet. Number of daily new Covid-19 cases has increased further to an average 200 new diagnosis each day with a 25% week on week increase,” Western Cape head of health Keith Cloete said during a media briefing on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now