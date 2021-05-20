National / Health Third wave could hit Western Cape in two weeks as infections rise Slow pace of SA’s vaccine rollout, dominance of new and transmissible variant and onset of winter could combine to deadly effect BL PREMIUM

The Western Cape is bracing for a third wave of Covid-19 infections to hit the province in two to three weeks time if the upward trajectory of daily new cases continues.

“We are experiencing resurgence, but not a third wave yet. Number of daily new Covid-19 cases has increased further to an average 200 new diagnosis each day with a 25% week on week increase,” Western Cape head of health Keith Cloete said during a media briefing on Thursday...