WATCH: The 5am Club and Covid-19 burnout

Setting a record for self-help books, Robin Sharma’s The 5am Club — Own Your Morning, Elevate Your Life, has been on the SA list of top 10 best-selling books for the past 24 months.

This says heaps about what South Africans like to read. While professionals are striving to find an edge, the fear is that they run the risk of Covid-19 burnout.

Is there really anything to the 5am-club fad? And when dealing with Covid-19 anxiety, how do we recognise the early warning signs and deal with these rising stress levels?

Michael Avery speaks to wellness specialist Richard Sutton, author of The Stress Code and Stressproof, and who has advised top athletes from Maria Sharapova to the Chinese Olympic team, and who is a consultant to leading companies on stress resilience, employee engagement and productivity; and serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, about some techniques to manage stress and burnout.